Trippie Redd: I Signed A $30 Million Deal With Elliot Grainge’s Label

The son of UMG CEO Lucian Grainge is apparently paying the rapper eight figures.

Last year, Quantum PFS announced an exclusive global licensing deal with Trippie Redd. Snapchat also partnered with the “Dark Knight Dummo” performer for the Life’s A Tripp docuseries.

It appears Trippie Redd recently inked another big deal. The Ohio-raised rapper announced a new contract with 10K Projects founder Elliot Grainge.

“Just signed to @elliot for 30 million. 🤍 Now it’s time to start [dropping A Love Letter to You 5] songs,” wrote Trippie Redd on Instagram. According to the 22-year-old Midwesterner, the agreement with Grainge does not include touring, merchandise, or sponsorships.

Trippie Redd released A Love Letter to You in 2017. The most recent installment in the series, A Love Letter to You 4, came out in 2019. That commercial mixtape debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 104,000 first-week units, giving Trippie his first #1 on the chart.

Last August, Trippie Redd scored his sixth consecutive Top 5 entry on the Billboard 200. 2021’s Trip at Knight opened at #2 by collecting 81,000 equivalent album units in its first seven days.

In addition, Trippie informed his Instagram followers that he is reportedly pulling in $250,000 to $400,000 per live show. His “Trip At Knight Tour” kicked off in 2021 and continues through July in Oslo, Norway.

Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group CEO/Chairman Lucian Grainge, founded 10K Projects in 2016. The record label is also home to Iann Dior, Internet Money, Lil Boom, and other acts.