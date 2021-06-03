Trippie Redd To Cover Social Issues On Snapchat’s “Life’s A Tripp” Docuseries

Miguel, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, and Lil Tjay show up on the program.

More Hip-Hop based content is heading to Snapchat. Following the debuts of shows starring Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Swae Lee, and Megan Thee Stallion, the social media app is set to present Trippie Redd’s Life’s A Tripp.

Trippie will tackle important social issues such as drug addiction, police reform, immigration, mental health, food apartheid, and climate change. For example, episodes will feature a ride-along with Los Angeles Police Department officers and conversations with Skid Row residents.

“I lived through wildfires, a pandemic, I’ve lost a friend to the opioid crisis, and even more to gun violence,” says Trippie Redd in the trailer for Life’s A Tripp. “We can’t afford to look the other way anymore.”

The 21-year-old recording artist born Michael Lamar White IV later adds, “I’m on a mission to understand what’s wrong with the world and become part of the solution.”

The LA-filmed series will also spotlight organizations such as Without Shelter, CA Innocence Project, and Ghetto Gastro. Fellow celebrities like Miguel, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, and Lil Tjay will join Trippie Red on his Life’s A Tripp journey.

Trippie Redd’s 8-episode Life’s A Tripp docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, June 5. New installments of the program will debut every other day on Snapchat’s Discover.

Prior to partnering with Snap Originals for Life’s A Tripp, Trippie Redd released the studio albums Life’s a Trip in 2018, ! in 2019, and Pegasus in 2020. His discography also consists of the four-part A Love Letter to You mixtape series.

A 6-track EP titled Spooky Sound arrived last October which was accompanied by special drive-in movie screenings of Candyman in four cities across the country. Additionally, it was announced in April that Trippie Redd signed an exclusive global licensing deal with Quantum PFS.