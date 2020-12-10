Will Smith’s ‘Will From Home: Holiday Special’ Series Set To Stream On Snapchat

(AllHipHop News)
Snap Originals is presenting a special 10-installment holiday edition of Will From Home. Beginning December 14, new episodes of the Will Smith-led series will air daily on the social media platform. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media produces Will From Home.
“We have experienced many challenges this year, but Season two of Will From Home is an incredible reminder of the power that we as individuals have to better the lives of those around us,” says Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. “We were so proud of the response to Will From Home season one and are thrilled to be back with Snap for a second season and for the opportunity to share these inspiring stories with our audience.”
Smith is using his program to bring some seasonal cheer by recognizing individuals for their acts of selflessness and bravery. Every episode will highlight people like a Taco Bell employee who saved a man’s life, an 8-year-old boy who supported his family by selling plants, and a Chinatown resident who delivered free meals to elderly citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each person will receive surprises and gifts that will help them continue their altruistic work. Special celebrity guests such as Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought, Master P, and more will join Will Smith on his cross-country adventure.
”We need to celebrate kindness and compassion, and there is no one better than Will Smith to set a joyous tone for Snapchatters this holiday season,” says Sean Mills, Snap’s Head of Content. “We’re excited to again partner with Westbrook Media, and can’t wait for our community to tune-in for this inspiring season of Will From Home.”
35 million Snapchat users reportedly watched Will From Home season 1 which premiered in April. Additionally, Westbrook Media and Snap Originals partnered to present Jaden Smith’s The Solution Committee. That unscripted series featured Will and Jada’s 22-year-old son exploring relevant social topics such as racial justice, climate change, and education.