Swae Lee’s ‘Swae Meets World’ Docuseries Set To Premiere On Snapchat

(AllHipHop News)
As one half of Rae Sremmurd, Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown released three studio albums and scored a #1 single (“Black Beatles” featuring Gucci Mane). He also reached the top of the Hot 100 chart with the Post Malone collaboration “Sunflower.”
Swae Lee is now turning his attention to digital documentary-style content. The 27-year-old product of Tupelo, Mississippi is starring in a new Snapchat Originals program called Swae Meets World.
Beginning April 17, the 10-episode docuseries will present new editions every other day on Snapchat’s Discover. Viewers will get to see an intimate look at the life of Swae Lee and those around him.
The five-time Grammy nominee’s family experienced a serious tragedy in recent years. Michael Sullivan, the half-brother of Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, was charged with felony first-degree murder of his own father.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on in my life that I didn’t even know if I want the world to know,” says Swae Lee in the trailer for Swae Meets World. He is then seen in the video visiting a gravesite.
Swae Meets World will also show Swae’s highs like “Sunflower” earning Diamond certification (10 million units) from the Recording Industry Association of America. Plus, the series presents Swae Lee socializing with his friends and fans.
Snapchat Originals is also home to Jaden Smith’s The Solution Committee series where the actor/rapper covered topics like racism, education, climate change, and voting. Actor/rapper Will Smith, Jaden’s father, has the Will From Home program on Snapchat as well.