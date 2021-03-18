Rae Sremmurd’s Half-Brother Charged With First-Degree Murder Of His Father

(AllHipHop News)
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Sullivan has been charged with killing his own father. Sullivan is the half-brother of Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee.
Floyd Sullivan Jr., 62, died in January 2020 from gunshot wounds. His son is now facing felony first-degree murder in Mississippi. Michael Sullivan, 20, was first booked on January 7, 2020.
💔💔💔💔
— Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020
TMZ reports that prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty in this case, but Michael could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle told the outlet the defendant was indicted following a grand jury hearing in January.
Michael Sullivan, Slim Jxmmi (born Aaquil Brown), and Swae Lee (born Khalif Brown) all have the same mother. Floyd Sullivan is Jxmmi and Swae’s step-father. Last year, the three brothers’ mother addressed the violent situation allegedly involving her son.
Bernadette Walker said that Michael Sullivan suffers from a mental illness known as Schizoaffective disorder. She believed that Michael was off his medication at the time of the shooting. He was admitted to a local psychological care facility before being arrested last year.