Kai Cenat Slams Kanye West’s “Industry Plant” Claims In Online Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat blasted Kanye West’s claims he’s an “industry plant” and insisted that he’s been creating content since 2018.

Kai Cenat has responded to Kanye West accusing him of being an industry plant.

During a recent interview, Ye bashed the Twitch Streamer for criticizing his Vultures merch and mentioning his daughter, North West. On Thursday (April 25), Cenat reacted to the rapper’s appearance on The Download podcast.

He forcefully rejected West’s claims and laid out his history of content creation. “Okay buddy, first things first,” Cenat began after pausing the interview to address West directly. “Ye, I’ve been doing this s### since 2018, Ye! Facebook, Bronx, funny skits… been doing this s###, gang. You feel me?”

Cenat began to explain the issue before losing his patience. “Man, f### that!” he said standing up and pacing around the room. “The pants ain’t fit, my n####. Why is we arguing? Ye, some send me some new pants, bro.”

He continued, “I’m far from an industry plant. You feel me? I got this s### out of the mud! People got to do some research! Okay? That’s crazy! All this because of pants ain’t fitting is crazy.”

Kai Cenat responds to Kanye calling him an industry plant pic.twitter.com/TUICfKwfkV — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 26, 2024

Kanye West Says Kai Cenat “On The Wrong Side Of The Future”

During his appearance on The Download podcast, Ye called out Cenat for being critical of his merch.

“If you’re posting something negative, you’re on the wrong side of the future,” West stated. “Because, you know, we’re out here, stepping away from Adidas. Like, the s### that Kai said – that’s some industry plant s###.”

When asked if he genuinely believed Kai Cenat was an industry plant, Kanye West said he was certain of it. “Of course,” he replied. “That exact genre is the most industry plant. It’s about, like, influence and mind control.”

Furthermore, West was incensed by Cenat talking about North West. “Then he’s gonna mention my daughter’s name,” Ye said. “Don’t mention my daughter’s name and then you dissing what’s paying their $200,000 a month child support. That don’t make God happy.”

Kanye calls Kai Cenat an "industry plant" after he criticized Yeezy clothes on his stream pic.twitter.com/AHOvz5juwc — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 22, 2024

Last month, West and Cenat went back and forth in the Instagram DMs before West’s manager got involved.