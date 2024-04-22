Kanye West Says He & Future Seek “Elimination Of Drake”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West dissed Drake on a remix of Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That.”

Kanye West explained why he joined Future’s battle against Drake on Justin LaBoy’s The Download podcast. According to Ye, Future recruited the controversial artist for a “Like That” remix to attack Drake.

“Pluto called me,” Kanye said. “I went to the studio, laid that. And then we went through the creative process, adding the chorus … You know, everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited – we was energized.”

Future and Metro Boomin released the original version of “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar in March. The Drake diss track appeared on the duo’s We Don’t Trust You album.

Kanye dropped the “Like That” remix on Sunday (April 21). The remix was available to stream on his Yeezy website instead of streaming services.

“Pluto sent the drones, it hit like Metro beats/It’s a wrap for n#####/Where’s Lucian? Serve your master, n####/You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya?/Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n#####/Y’all so outta sight, outta mind/I can’t even think of a Drake line/Play J. Cole, get the p#### dry/Play this s### back 130 times,” Ye rapped.

Kanye’s verse referenced Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. Ye characterized Grainge as Drake’s “rich baby daddy.”

“It’s like Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal,” Kanye told LaBoy. “He’s like, ‘My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs. My daddy.’ Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian … Lucian works for people who control the banks in Africa.”

LaBoy wondered why Kanye and Drake still had beef after reuniting at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in 2021. Ye suggested Drake is a puppet serving others.

“It cuts Drake’s soul,” Kanye said. “It’s like he signed his soul to the devil to not be cool with me. To have to like—this is his job, to go against God. And it cuts his soul.”

Listen to Kanye’s “Like That” remix here.