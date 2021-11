Kanye West and Drake have squashed their beef and now they are uniting on stage to host a benefit concert for Larry Hoover!

Kanye West and Drake did the unthinkable last week when they reconciled and ended their long-standing beef.

And now, in an amazing plot twist, the pair are about to share the stage during a concert next month in Los Angeles.

Kanye West just posted a flyer to his Instagram account announcing the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.”

In a nod to Drake, Kanye posted a flyer for the concert with the caption “God’s Plan,” one of the Toronto rappers’ biggest hits.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” said Ye.

Last week, the pair officially squashed their beef backstage at Dave Chappelle’s show in Toronto.

Drake also hosted J. Prince and Kanye West at his massive Toronto mansion. They posted a video of themselves bro’ing it up.

Now their peace treaty is official with the upcoming concert for Larry Hoover, who is serving six life sentences at the ADX Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

Larry Hoover is serving a 200-year sentence for a 1997 murder in addition to conspiracy, extortion money laundering charges.

The Feds claim Larry Hoover still leads the Gangster Disciple gang from prison.

Over the years, Kanye West has advocated for Larry Hoover in many ways. In October of 2018, he asked President Trump to grant Larry Hoover clemency during a luncheon.

And on his latest album DONDA a message by Larry Hoover Jr. is featured at the end of the song “Jesus Lord.” Larry Hoover Jr. also appeared alongside Kanye West during his high-profile Drink Champs interview with N.O.R.E. AND DJ EFN.

“He’s [Larry Hoover] been away for my whole life. My kids are grown. My daughter has never touched her grandfather, she’s 22. My son never touched his grandfather, he’s 14.” Larry Hoover Jr. explained. “It’s all because of Kanye. And you see how he’s open and not scared to address situations. Also coming from Chicago, to bring up the fact and give me the platform to speak on my father and keep putting information out there with the narrative that needs to be put out there. You may have heard of Larry Hoover’s leader of the Gangster Disciples. You never heard of Larry Hoover as the leader in the community that was an organizer that brought people together.”

The “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert is going down on December 9th, 2021 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.