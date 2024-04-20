Drake Uses A.I. Tupac & Snoop Dogg Verses To Diss Kendrick Lamar On “Taylor Made Freestyle”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drizzy is receiving mixed reactions for his unconventional move in the battle.

After officially adding “Push Ups” to DSPs on Friday (April 19), Drake fired off another diss record at Kendrick Lamar on Saturday morning. “Taylor Made Freestyle” arrived with some unexpected special guest vocals.

Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” features artificial intelligence-generated voices of West Coast legends Snoop Dogg and the late 2Pac. Compton-bred MC Kendrick Lamar, aka K. Dot, has cited Pac as one of his biggest musical influences.

“They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive in the n#### under five-foot-five, so it’s gotta be you. I would beef the whole f###### game. It was me and Snoop Dogg, have my f###### shirt off in the House of Blues,” the fake 2Pac raps on “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Artificial intelligence has become an unforeseen central part of the ongoing battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. TikTok personality Sy The Rapper released an A.I. version of a Kendrick Lamar diss track that fooled a lot of people on the internet.

So So Def label founder Jermaine Dupri expressed his issues with content creators/producers like Sy The Rapper using computer programs to make songs. Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” sparked mixed reactions on X.

For example, media figure Aaron Busby tweeted, “The s### Aubrey pulled is some s### I would have expected 6ix9ine to do.” Apple Music’s Karlie Hustle posted, “Dot has Drake using A.I. Death Row and Cole yanking music off streaming platforms. I think it’s clear who our King is.”

In contrast, Mimi The Music Blogger backed up Drake’s move by tweeting, “If Tupac had access to A.I. back in the day whilst beefing [with] Bad Boy, let me tell [you], he would use it.” The Joe Budden Podcast affiliate Emanny commented, “Drake playing the new age games while still showing he’s down to compete… gotta respect it!”