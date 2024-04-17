TikTok Creator Explains Making Viral A.I.-Generated Kendrick Lamar Diss Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch Sy The Rapper break down how he supposedly recorded the song.

The internet went into a frenzy after an alleged diss track by Kendrick Lamar spread across social media. However, a TikTok producer has claimed he created the record with artificial intelligence technology.

Sy The Rapper insists the Kendrick Lamar-voiced song dissing Drake is fake. The content creator shared a video of how he supposedly put together the K. Dot imitation.

“I saw people actually believing it so here’s the truth, it’s 100% A.I.,” Sy The Rapper wrote on Tik Tok. On Instagram, he also posted, “I saw people believing it and I’m like hol up this gettin outta hand so here’s the truth.”

Speculation about the artificial track making the rounds being authentic got boosted by admitted Drake supporters like Mal of New Rory And Mal. On Monday (April 15), the podcaster tweeted, “And that’s definitely not A.I.”

The Drake versus Kendrick Lamar feud went into overdrive in recent weeks following the release of Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” single. Lamar used that chart-topping collaboration to take direct shots at Drake and J. Cole.

A track titled “Push Ups” by Drake leaked to the internet on April 13. Despite the OVO leader never officially releasing the song, “Push Up” serves as a response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” bars. Drake also fired back at other foes like Metro Boomin and Rick Ross.