A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Claims He Was Maced During Paris Nightclub Brawl

The rapper was in the French capital, where he was scheduled to perform on his Better Off Alone Tour Sunday night (April 28).

In a video clip shared to his Instagram Stories, A-Boogie is seen backing away from the fight after a club security guard appears to spray him with mace. He wrote across the footage, “LMAO f### I look like playing with mace n##### can’t fight.” He added in a separate post, “N##### only got out of there cause the maced us. Never runnin’ from a n####!”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie just got into a MAJOR ALTERCATION in Paris 😱 he even got MACED pic.twitter.com/zZdRrDTloj — Fiya (@FiyaFiles) April 29, 2024

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was in the French capital, where he was scheduled to perform on his Better Off Alone Tour Sunday night (April 28). But he soon ran into trouble at the after party. Footage shared on social media shows A-Boogie approaching the venue while drinking from a bottle of alcohol. He passes it to someone in his team, but security is already arguing with his entourage.

A-Boogie says, “We out,” before heading toward his vehicle but suddenly walks back to the club, lifting the rope blocking entry. Chaos erupts as security blocks him, with one bouncer pushing A-Boogie. He’s then whisked away by a friend as one of the security guards sprays what is now presumed to be mace.

Watch the clip above.