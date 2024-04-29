A Boogie Wields Bottle In Altercation With Bouncers After Getting Kicked Out Of Paris Club 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Boogie tried to enter the Paris nightclub with a bottle in his hand but the security guards refused to let him in.

A Boogie ran into some trouble in Paris, France over the weekend after getting into an altercation with security at a nightclub.

The Bronx native was in the French capital where he was scheduled to perform on his Better Off Alone Tour Sunday night (April 28.) However, things went left after A Boogie tried to end his night at a Paris nightspot.

Footage shared on social media shows A Boogie approaching the venue while drinking from a bottle of alcohol. “I can’t bring the bottle,” he ponders before continuing to the entrance with the bottle in hand. He eventually passes it to someone in his team but security is already arguing with the rapper’s entourage.

A Boogie eventually decides he’s had enough, saying, “We out,” before heading towards his vehicle. Nonetheless, he swiftly changes his mind and walks back to the club. This time he attempts to come in from the side, lifting the rope blocking entry.

Chaos quickly ensues as security blocks him, with one bouncer pushing A Boogie. He is then quickly hustled away by a friend amid the mayhem as one bouncer sprays an unknown substance from a canister while another arms himself with a pole.

It appears A Boogie had another liquor bottle on his person, and he begins wielding it about while laughing. Thankfully, the situation apparently subsided before any blows were thrown. It’s unclear if police were involved although bystanders were shouting for the cops to be called.

While he may have escaped legal action in Paris, A Boogie had a run-in with the law in Europe in 2021. He canceled his appearance at London’s Wireless Festival following his arrest for an incident that allegedly occurred two years prior.