Sukihana Flips Drug Arrest Into Mugshot Merch Opportunity

Sukihana was arrested for drug possession in Florida. Her mugshot went viral, inspiring her to release new merchandise.

Sukihana attempted to make the best of a bad situation by using her drug possession arrest as a way to make money. The 32-year-old rapper/reality TV star released t-shirts featuring her mugshot on her website.

The t-shirts cost $45. One version included the phrase “Free Da Coochie Girl” while another printed “Bad Kitty” under her mugshot.

Sukihana, whose real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson, was arrested on drug charges in Florida on April 25. She was charged with possession of codeine with the intent to sell, deliver or manufacture and possession of MDMA with the intent to sell, deliver or manufacture, per Broward County Sheriff’s Office records.

The Delaware native was booked at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach. Her bail was set at $7,500.

Sukihana sported bright orange hair in her mugshot. She had a wry smile in the photo.

The drug arrest could be just the beginning of Sukihana’s legal issues based on a rumor previously reported by AllHipHop. According to several sources, booking agents and promoters accused Sukihana of scamming them.

Sukihana allegedly collected upfront payments for gigs but never appeared at the events. None of the alleged victims went on the record with the allegations, but they were reportedly considering litigation against her.