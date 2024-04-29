Sukihana May Have More Legal Woes If Latest Rumors Are Accurate

Sukihana is one of the rawest magicians – oops – musicians out! But the latest rumor on her suggests she may have more legal issues on the horizon!

You know Sukihana, right? Yeah, she’s that really hardcore chick from Delaware, Miami and a few other places. She recently got busted for allegedly selling codeine and other substances. It didn’t create much buzz because she’s more of a reality TV sideshow than a rap artist. Her mugshot? Oh, it went viral online.

Here’s what the news team reported:

Sukihana, whose real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson, was booked at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach. She faced charges including possession of codeine with the intent to sell, deliver or manufacture, as well as possession of MDMA with the same intentions. The bond for the codeine charge was set at $5,000, and the MDMA charge at $2,500.

Now, here’s the rumor. I’ve heard from several sources, including booking agents and promoters, who claim that Suki has scammed them. (“Defrauded” is the nicer term, but let’s keep it real—they’re saying she took their money.) How? Typically, when you book someone for a show, they get paid half upfront and the rest when they perform or arrive at the venue. Sometimes, promoters might stiff the artist at a packed venue, but that’s rare.

The word on the street is that Suki collects the advance payment then fails to show up at the venue. I don’t know exactly what her fee is, but most rappers can bag a decent amount, even those with minimal talent. On the low end, they might make $10,000 per show. If you pocket $5,000 or $10,000 and do nothing, you’re literally getting money for no reason.

I can’t confirm she’s doing this, but I can tell you that these are the allegations some people are making. Most haven’t gone public as the accusers are likely debating whether to take legal action or call her out on social media. From what I hear, they might go the legal route, but don’t quote me on that.

Meanwhile, Suki has other issues to handle, especially with her legal troubles. She was smiling in her mugshot, but nobody’s laughing now. What do you guys think?