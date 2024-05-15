Serena Williams To Host 2024 ESPY Awards

The 2024 ESPYS will air live on Thursday, July 11 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. Professional tennis legend Serena Williams will serve as the host for the televised event.
“I couldn’t be more excited to host The ESPYS,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion exclaims. “This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember.”
Serena Williams also says, “It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes… I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on stage in July.”
Additionally, ESPN+’s eight-part In the Arena: Serena Williams series will premiere on July 10. Williams will provide firsthand accounts of her iconic career.
“In a year where women’s sports are being watched and celebrated like never before, it is a perfect fit to have perhaps the greatest female athlete of all time host The ESPYS,” Kate Jackson, VP, Production, ESPN, states.
Jackson adds, “Given Serena’s spectacular on-court achievements and her overall cultural impact, she’ll bring elite star-power and dynamic energy as host of the show.”
Serena Williams recently became part of a historic Hip-Hop battle. Kendrick Lamar name-dropped his fellow Compton, California native on his Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”