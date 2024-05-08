Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Breaks Its Own Spotify Streaming Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The diss track directed at Drake has become a worldwide hit.

It appears the general public has chosen a winner in the Kendrick Lamar versus Drake battle through streaming numbers. Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track continues to rack up monumental plays on Spotify.

According to ChartData, “Not Like Us” surpassed its own record for the biggest single-day U.S. Spotify streams for a Hip-Hop song. The Mustard-produced hit added another 6.81 million streams on Tuesday (May 7).

Kendrick Lamar already broke the record on Monday (May 6), totaling 6.59 million streams. The pgLang co-founder eclipsed Drake and Lil Baby’s “Girls Want Girls” from 2021. That collaboration peaked with 6.15 million streams.

“Not Like Us” dropped on Saturday (May 4). Kendrick Lamar’s club-friendly single arrived at the tail-end of a week-long lyrical back-and-forth between the Pulitzer Prize winner and Drake. The track quickly shot to No. 1 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart.

Kendrick Lamar also has the No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7 entries on the Daily Top Songs USA rankings. Additional Drake-directed diss songs titled “euphoria,” “Like That” and “meet the grahams” hold those Top 10 positions, respectively.

The 36-year-old Californian has gained traction outside the United States too. “Not Like Us” controls the No. 1 slot on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart with 11.85 million streams. Plus, “euphoria” amassed 7.43 million streams to take No. 4.