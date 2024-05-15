The Game Claims Meek Mill Didn’t Catch Stray

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Game could end up being the source of one of Meek Mill’s upcoming outbursts on Twitter (X) based on his recent Instagram post.

Though Meek already shared the photo of his afro thriving as he’s on an island vacation, daring social media to make the flick go viral, The Game appeared to feel the need to repost it on the ‘Gram with the caption, “Life is good.”

The Game also tagged Meek in the post so it’s not like he’s throwing the rock and hiding his hand. He’s really saying it with his chest, whatever it is he’s trying to say.

And considering he recently released his “Freeway’s Revenge” diss track targeting Rick Ross, it would make some sort of sense that this was a negative shot a Meek. However, in a reply to a user in the comments section of the post who suggested the same idea, The Game claimed that wasn’t the case at all.

“This ain’t a diss b###h,” The Game wrote in the comment. “He wanted the pic to go viral… and thanks for the bday reminder hoe ass n####. You a man fan !!! Know everything bout a n#### & follow my every move waiting for yo moment… here it is p####.”

In another comment, Wack 100 appeared to suggest otherwise and seemingly shaded Meek, though he didn’t call the Philadelphia rapper out by name.

“Called me begging to apologize to you,” he wrote. “@losangelesconfidential you’ve been quiet bout it they think i’m cap. This man begged me to get you on the phone to apologize.”

It’s been several years since the pair of rappers have had adust-up between them. In 2016, The Game released his diss track entitled “Pest Control” in which he accused Meek of being a snitch, among perpetrating a number of other offenses. The diss was rather scathing as well, and saw the “Dreams” lyricist ridicule Meek for his digital footprint as well as his failed relationship with Nicki Minaj.

“This n#### take an L every time he go viral/ Welcome to the West, and this ain’t The Life of Pablo/ Stay on that b####### it’s gon’ start to feel like Chicago/ Keep it one hunnid, you Nicki Minaj sideshow,” The Game raps on the record.

Check out the post above and stream the diss below.