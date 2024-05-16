EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Finalizing Settlement With Donna Summer Estate In “I Feel Love” Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has settled with the Estate of Donna Summer over allegations of copyright infringement from the unauthorized use of the singer’s iconic hit “I Feel Love” on his album Vultures 1.

The estate filed the lawsuit on February 27, alleging West incorporated the song into his work without obtaining necessary permission. According to the complaint, West either re-recorded the track, used an A.I.-generated rendition or directly sampled Summer’s vocals, violating copyright laws.

Summer’s estate expressed dissatisfaction with the rapper’s actions, highlighting that their denial of permission was disregarded.

“Kanye West asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song ‘I Feel Love,’ he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used A.I., but it’s ‘I Feel Love’… copyright infringement,” a rep for the estate said.

Following the lawsuit, the two parties agreed to resolve the matter amicably. Sources revealed to AllHipHop that negotiations persisted throughout April and May, culminating in a global settlement on May 13.

All parties have agreed in principle, although the estate has faced challenges locating Ty Dolla $ign to serve him with legal documents. Despite the obstacle, both parties anticipate finalizing and executing the written settlement shortly.

The terms of this settlement, including any financial compensation or specific amends, haven’t been made public.

Once all parties have signed the settlement agreement, the estate plans to proceed with filing a stipulation for dismissal of the action. Once executed, the settlement will end a legal dispute that has attracted significant public and media attention.

Summer, also known as the “Queen of Disco,” left a legacy that her estate is committed to protecting, evidenced by their rigorous defense of the celebrated 1977 classic “I Feel Love.”

Although representatives for both Kanye West and Donna Summer’s estate declined to comment further, the upcoming finalization of the settlement indicates an end to the legal strife that has consumed both parties over recent months.