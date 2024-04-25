Sukihana Arrested On Drug Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sukihana found herself in legal trouble just like her “Selling” collaborator OJ Da Juiceman.

Authorities apprehended Sukihana for allegedly possessing codeine and ecstasy in Florida. According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records, the polarizing rapper/reality TV star was hit with two drug charges on Thursday (April 25).

Sukihana, whose real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson, was booked in the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach. She was charged with possession of codeine with the intent to sell, deliver or manufacture codeine and possession of MDMA with the intent to sell, deliver or manufacture.

The codeine charge carried a $5,000 bond. The ecstasy charge was listed at $2,500.

Sukihana was arrested a month after her collaborator OJ Da Juiceman got busted for drug and gun charges in Georgia. OJ led Coweta County deputies on a car chase before he was taken into custody.

“Me and OJ is #3 on iTunes Hip-Hop and he just got locked up,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “This so hurtful. We supposed to be celebrating this moment. I know he would be happy. I was bringing him on stage for Rolling Loud. I literally want to cry but God got us. He coming home soon.”

OJ was arrested for cocaine trafficking, eluding police, evidence tampering, possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm, among other charges. He joined Sukihana at the Rolling Loud Festival after getting released from jail. OJ performed his song “Make Tha Trap Say Aye” during her set. Sukihana recruited OJ for her single “Selling,” which dropped in March.

Watch the music video for “Selling” below.