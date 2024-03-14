Sukihana On Collaborator OJ Da Juiceman Getting Arrested: “I Literally Want To Cry”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Make tha Trap Say Aye” rapper was taken into custody on multiple charges.

Sukihana released “Selling Coochie” featuring OJ da Juiceman on March 6. A week later, law enforcement officials in Coweta County, Georgia arrested the rapper born Otis Williams Jr.

According to reports, OJ da Juiceman took local police officers on a short car chase on March 4 after getting flagged for speeding. Authorities also charged the East Atlanta native with drug and firearm offenses.

Sukihana took to the X social media platform to address her “Selling Coochie” collaborator getting taken into custody. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami alumna expressed frustration over the situation.

“Me and OJ is #3 on iTunes Hip-Hop and he just got locked up. This so hurtful. We supposed to be celebrating this moment. I know he would be happy,” Suki tweeted. She continued, “I was bringing him on stage for Rolling Loud. I literally want to cry but God got us. He coming home soon.”

Me and OJ is #3 on iTunes hip hop and he just got locked up this so hurtful we supposed to be celebrating this moment I know he would be happy. I was bringing him on stage for rolling loud I literally want to cry but God got us he coming home soon — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) March 13, 2024

As of press time, Sukihana and OJ da Juiceman’s “Selling Coochie” sits at No. 25 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart in the United States. The song’s music video has amassed 1.1 million YouTube views since its premiere.

OJ da Juiceman released two studio albums, The Otha Side of the Trap and The Otis Williams Jr. Story, between 2009 and 2014. He scored a moderate hit with “Make tha Trap Say Aye” featuring Gucci Mane in 2008.

Sukihana rose to fame as a reality show star and internet personality. The Delaware-born entertainer dropped her Wolf P#### mixtape in 2020. She also made a cameo appearance in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video that same year.