Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Ranks No. 1 For Google’s 2020 Top Trending “Lyrics” & “Definition” Searches

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion continues to rack up end-of-the-year accolades. In addition, the controversial single was named one of the biggest trending topics on Google in 2020.
The tech giant released its annual lists for the “Year in Search.” Cardi and Megan’s chart-leading, record-setting collaboration was the top trending search for “Lyrics.” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and Eminem’s “Godzilla” featuring Juice WRLD rounded out the Top 3.
Earlier this year, “WAP” was officially added as an acronym to Dictionary.com. Cardi’s global smash also landed at #1 in the “Definitions” section of Google’s 2020 top trending searches. The track’s title was followed by “entanglement,” “antebellum,” “pandemic,” and “asymptomatic.”
“Entanglement” entered the cultural lexicon after Jada Pinkett Smith used that word to describe her headline-generating, extramarital relationship with August Alsina. Pinkett Smith came in at #3 on the “Actors” list, and Alsina was #2 among the “Musicians and Bands.”
“Election results,” “coronavirus,” “Kobe Bryant,” “coronavirus update,” and “coronavirus symptoms,” led the overall “Searches” section. Joe Biden’s name was #1 for “People,” Tom Hanks’s name was #1 for “Actors,” Parasite was #1 for “Movies,” Tiger King was #1 for “TV Shows,” and Among Us was #1 for “Games.”