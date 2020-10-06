Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Address “Sad Will” Memes From ‘Red Table Talk’

(AllHipHop News)
Over the summer, the Smith family found themselves as the butt of many jokes. R&B singer August Alsina’s decision to share that he was once in a relationship with married actress Jada Pinkett Smith rocked the internet.
Pinkett Smith eventually sat down with her husband, Will Smith, for the Red Table Talk series. That specific episode amassed 36 million views on Facebook Watch and spawned countless online posts making fun of Will’s seemingly sad reaction to hearing his wife admit she was involved with Alsina.
“Jada Brings Herself to the Table” also birthed the “entanglement” explanation. The veteran actress used that word to describe her romantic situation with August Alsina while she was still married to her husband. Apparently, Will and Jada are now able to laugh about the whole ordeal.
Will Smith published his latest YouTube vlog on Monday. The video opens with the couple talking about the fallout from their Red Table Talk discussion, specifically the “Sad Will” memes that flooded the internet after Jada introduced “entanglement” to the pop culture lexicon.
“I’m not sad a lot. I think because I drink so much coffee I get dehydrated and it makes my eyes water. People think I’m crying all the time,” said Will while smiling. Jada then added, “And he’s not. Such a shame.”
They went on to claim that Will was not crying on Red Table Talk. The famous rapper-turned-actor stated, “It was midnight. We were shooting at midnight because we were trying to rush to go to the airport in the morning.” Jada also offered, “I should have stuck to my first gut which was reshoot the whole damn thing… I made it too serious and they thought he was f###### sad.”