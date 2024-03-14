OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Guns & Drugs Charges After Police Chase 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cops allegedly found OJ Da Juiceman with cocaine and a 9 mm handgun and charged him with multiple offenses, including eluding police.

OJ Da Juiceman is back in trouble with the law following an arrest for drug trafficking and other offenses.

The Atlanta rapper was arrested earlier this month after fleeing from cops who attempted to stop him for speeding. After taking the cops on a brief pursuit, he relented and pulled over, per TMZ.

According to the outlet, Coweta County sheriffs discovered cocaine and a 9 mm handgun in the rapper’s possession.

Authorities reportedly took OJ Da Juiceman into custody on March 4, where he was hit with multiple charges.

He is reportedly accused of cocaine trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice, evidence tampering and eluding police. He is currently held without bond, with his next court date listed in December.

This latest arrest comes nearly two years after OJ Da Juiceman was arrested in Kentucky on weapons and drug charges.

As reported by AllHipHop, the rapper was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

However, on that occasion, OJ Da Juiceman was reportedly granted bond and was released on the same day of his arrest.