OJ Da Juiceman Arrested In Kentucky For Possession Of Handgun And Drugs

OJ Da Juiceman was busted with a handgun and drugs and now he’s sitting behind bars!

An Atlanta-based rapper has been arrested in Hardin County, Kentucky on weapons and drug charges.

According to Lex 18, OJ Da Juiceman, whose real name is Ottis Williams Jr., was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. It is a crime to possess any amount of marijuana (including small amounts for personal use) in Kentucky.

Legal documents show he was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown on Wednesday, May 4th.

Many know the 40-year-old artist for his work with Gucci Mane when he appeared on the song “Wasted,” a hit song that entered the Top 50 ranking of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009.

In 2014, he released an album called The Otis Williams Jr. Story on the trap rapper’s 1017 Records.

Last year, AllHipHop.com reported the former Brick Squad member went toe-to-toe with Waka Flocka about his mother/manager, Deb Antney on Instagram.

OJ said on a podcast he did not receive any compensation for his The Otha Side of the Trap album and some of his hit songs.

“These folks hit me with, to let you out this contract, for you can be free, you gotta let us have everything from The Otha Side of the Trap for your life and ten years after your life,” Da Juiceman said, referencing a time when he was managed by Antney’s Mizay Entertainment. He implied that Antney, whose family is connected to the Queens street and Hip-Hop legacy stole money from him.

This led Waka Flocka to call the rapper, “lame.” In a profanity-laced rant, OJ responded, “D##k in the booty ass n####. You a whole hoe, p#### ass n####. You ain’t on no gangsta s###. N####, I ain’t never seen you do nothing gangsta, p#### ass n####. You a whole hoe, n####. F### you talking about, n####? You and your weak ass mama. F### both of y’all. You and that hoe.”

OJ da Juiceman has a date to stand before a judge scheduled for May 13th.