Metro Boomin Celebrates “Like That“ Becoming His First No. 1 Song: “Hip-Hop Is Alive And Well”

Future and Metro Boomin control half of the Hot 100’s current Top 10.

The last seven days could be the best week of Metro Boomin’s music career. The award-winning producer has the No. 1 album and No. 1 song in America.

We Don’t Trust You topped the most recent Billboard 200 album chart. The collaborative LP by Metro Boomin and Future debuted with the highest first-week sales of 2024.

Additionally, Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar opened in the pole position of the Billboard Hot 100. Metro celebrated that chart accomplishment by posting on Instagram, “HIP-HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL.”

“Like That” was a trending topic on social media for days. Kendrick Lamar used Metro Boomin and Future’s track to send shots at J. Cole and Drake, the two other members of the so-called “Big 3” of rap.

Four additional We Don’t Trust You songs landed in the Hot 100’s Top 10 region. “Type S###” with Playboi Carti and Travis Scott (No. 2), “Cinderella” with Travis Scott (No. 6), the title track (No. 8) and “Young Metro” with The Weeknd (No. 9) helped lift Metro’s Top 10 career total to 10 entries.

On Monday (April 1), Metro’s solo project, Heroes & Villains, won Hip-Hop Album Of The Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Heroes & Villains debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022.

“FEELING BLESSED. FEELING GRATEFUL. PUTTING SOMETHING CRAZY TOGETHER WITH THE TEAM TO SHOW APPRECIATION TO ALL THE SUPPORTERS,” Metro Boomin tweeted on Monday night.