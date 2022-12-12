Metro Boomin Earns Third No. 1 Album With ‘Heroes & Villains’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Boominati label founder is back on top.

Music producer Metro Boomin waited four years before releasing his second official studio LP. After dropping Not All Heroes Wear Capes in 2018, the St. Louis native returned with Heroes & Villains this month.

Heroes & Villains debuted at #1 on the latest Billboard 200 chart. Metro Boomin pulled in 185,000 equivalent album units in the project’s first week of release which included 233 million on-demand streams.

With the chart success of Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin now has three Number Ones in his career discography. Not All Heroes Wear Capes led the Billboard 200 for one week in November 2018.

Metro Boomin also reached the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 as one-half of a producer/rapper duo alongside 21 Savage. The pair presented 2020’s chart-topping Savage Mode II, the sequel to 2016’s Savage Mode EP.

Heroes & Villains arrived with collaborations from John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Mustafa, A$AP Rocky, and Gunna. The late Migos member Takeoff is also featured on the album.

Many Hip Hop fans know Metro Boomin for producing songs such as “Bad and Boujee” by Migos, “Tunnel Vision” by Kodak Black, and “Mask Off” by Future. Metro also worked on joint projects with 21 Savage & Offset (Without Warning), Big Sean (Double or Nothing), and Nav (Perfect Timing).