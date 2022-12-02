Metro Boomin Drops Stacked ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album, Ft. The Weeknd, Takeoff, Future, Chris Brown & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’ features a star-studded cast and includes appearances from Young Thug and Gunna.

Metro Boomin has delivered his eagerly anticipated new album, Heroes & Villains, following a highly elaborate rollout.

The follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes arrived at midnight Friday (Dec. 2) after a short delay, reportedly due to sample clearance issues and comes packed with features. He announced the guest appearances on Thursday with a series of comic book covers.

Among those joining Metro Boomin on Heroes & Villains is The Weeknd, who he hinted would be on the project. The Toronto crooner appears on “Creepin,” which also features 21 Savage, and is an early candidate for the top track among many fans on Twitter.

The late Takeoff is featured on track 14, “Feel the Fiyaaaah,” while other guests include Future, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Don Toliver, Young Nudy, Mustafa, and more. Earlier this week, Metro Boomin began trending on Twitter after sharing a short film to accompany the project.

Directed by Gibson Hazard, the mini-movie features Morgan Freeman who acts and provides narration for the video. Fellow actor LaKeith Stanfield plays the film’s villain.

Incarcerated YSL rappers Young Thug and Gunna also make cameo appearances as the hosts of “P News.” Watch the film, which contains snippets of a few songs from Heroes & Villains, below and stream the album at the end of the page.

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains