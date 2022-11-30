Metro Boomin Trends After Unleashing New Film With Young Thug & Gunna

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Morgan Freeman, LaKeith Stanfield, Young Thug and Gunna appear in Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’ short film.

Metro Boomin became a trending topic on Twitter by releasing a short film for his Heroes & Villains album on Tuesday (November 29).

Gibson Hazard directed the short film, which features actors Morgan Freeman and LaKeith Stanfield. Freeman portrays an advisor to Metro Boomin and provides narration for the video. Stanfield plays the film’s villain.

Young Thug and Gunna also make cameo appearances as the hosts of “P News.” The two are currently in jail awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case. The trial is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

Metro Boomin’s short film contains snippets of a few songs from his upcoming album. His Heroes & Villains LP is due out on Friday (December 2).

The album was originally supposed to be released in November, but Metro Boomin pushed it back to December due to sample clearance issues. He denied the delay had anything to do with Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss project, which dropped on November 4.

“I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended,” Metro Boomin wrote on Twitter. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else.”

Watch his short film below.