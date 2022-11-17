Young Thug & Gunna Get Their Wish: Judge Denies Motion To Delay YSL RICO Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors wanted to delay Young Thug and Gunna’s trial until March, but the case will proceed to jury selection in January.

Young Thug and Gunna’s RICO trial will begin in January.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Judge Ural Glanville denied the prosecution’s motion for continuance on Thursday (November 17). Prosecutors asked the judge to delay the RICO trial against YSL members until March.

Prosecutors requested a delay because a few of Young Thug and Gunna’s co-defendants don’t have representation. But Judge Glanville felt the wait would be unfair to the YSL members sitting in jail with no bond.

“Most of these people have no bonds, that is something that weighs heavily on the court in terms of a start date for this trial,” the judge explained. “They deserve to have a right to go to trial.”

Judge Glanville said he may consider allowing the unrepresented defendants to be tried separately from the other YSL members. Prosecutors want Young Thug, Gunna and all of their co-defendants to be tried together.

Jury selection for the RICO trial is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2023. Judge Glanville expects the trial to last six to nine months.

Young Thug, Gunna and more than two dozen co-defendants were indicted for racketeering and gang activity. Prosecutors claim Thugger’s label YSL Records is a front for a violent street gang.