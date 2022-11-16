EXCLUSIVE: D.A. Working Hard To Keep Young Thug Locked Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug requested bond and demanded a speedy trial after prosecutors sought a delay in the YSL RICO case.

Prosecutors want a judge to deny Young Thug’s latest effort to seek bond despite a potential delay to his trial.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to Young Thug’s objection to continuance and demand for bond in the YSL RICO case. The D.A. reiterated her reasons for delaying the trial and keeping Young Thug a.k.a. Jeffery Williams in jail.

“Williams has not shown a change in circumstances that authorizes a bond to be granted,” Willis contended. “This Court should DENY Williams’ motion for bond. Further, for the reasons previously articulated by the State in its motion for continuance, and for reasons that will be asserted at the motion for continuance, this Court should GRANT the State’s motion for continuance.”

Prosecutors sought to delay Young Thug’s trial because some of his co-defendants don’t have representation. The trial was initially scheduled to begin on January 9, 2023. The D.A. asked the court to push it back to March 27, 2023.

Willis raised concerns about structural errors if the unrepresented co-defendants go to trial in January. The D.A. also claimed the delay wouldn’t go against Young Thug’s request for a speedy trial.

“As alleged in the State’s previous motion, as of October 6, 2022 – roughly three months prior to the trial date – multiple co-defendants remained unrepresented,” Willis explained. “Since that time, several defendants have retained represented. But at least one defendant remains unrepresented, and motions to disqualify are pending on counsel for three other defendants. Additionally, as of November 14, 2022, counsel for Defendant McMullen moved to withdraw, so he may also be unrepresented if this Court grants his counsel’s motion.”

Young Thug believed a delay in the case opened the door for him to seek bond again. But Willis advised the court to reject his renewed request for bond based on the judge’s previous rulings.

“This Court denied bond, finding that Williams (1) poses a significant risk of fleeing from the jurisdiction of the Court or failing to appear in court when required; (2) poses a significant threat or danger to any person, the community, or to any property in the community; (3) poses a significant risk of committing a felony pending trial; and (4) poses a significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice,” the D.A. noted.

Judge Ural Glanville denied bond to Young Thug on three occasions. The Atlanta-bred rapper has remained in jail since his arrest in May.

Young Thug and other YSL members were indicted on RICO charges. They await the judge’s ruling to find out when their trial will start.