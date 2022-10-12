EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug “Rotting” In Jail; Demands Freedom And Trial ASAP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors want to delay Young Thug’s trial, prompting his lawyer to seek bond for the YSL rapper once again.

Young Thug sought bond and a speedy trial after prosecutors requested a delay in the YSL RICO case.

The trial was tentatively scheduled to begin in January, but prosecutors asked the court to push it back to March. Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel expressed outrage, demanding his client be released on bond.

“It is unjust that [Young Thug] rots in the County Jail and has not yet been provided complete discovery by the prosecution and is being required to wait on the appointment of counsel for co-indictees,” Steel explained. “This Honorable Court must intervene to prevent this injustice.”

Steel added, “It is unconscionable that the District Attorney’s Office did not provide the Court system with notice that there would be a great need for appointed counsel on an upcoming case well in advance of the return of the indictment.”

A judge denied bond to Young Thug on three occasions, citing safety concerns raised by the prosecution. The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has remained in jail since his arrest in May.

Young Thug and more than two dozen YSL members face racketeering charges, among others. Young Thug’s lawyer accused prosecutors of delaying the trial in an effort to keep his client behind bars.

“The prosecution continues to use this trial date as a weapon to keep Mr. Williams in custody,” Steel contended. “All of these factors weigh against denying Mr. Williams bond even though he has proven to this Honorable Court that he would be under total house arrest: electronic ankle monitor with law enforcement officers standing guard outside of his home 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Yet, no bond can be set?”

Steel concluded, “This is wrong and not the way that we treat people in America, the State of Georgia and Fulton County. Something must change.”