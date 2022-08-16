Identity Of Cooperating Witness In Young Thug Case Leaks; Family Threatened

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel agreed the leak is a cause for concern.

A leak is causing trouble in the Young Thug and YSL racketeering case.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, a discovery document and part of a cooperating witness’ statement leaked online. Prosecutors and Young Thug’s attorney raised concerns over threats against the witness and family members.

“YSL enthusiasts and/or actual gang members are threatening someone they believe is cooperating with the state,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV. “And not only that person but their very small children.”

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel called for the threats to stop. He also condemned the leak, saying it’s not helping his client.

“This is putting people at risk and is poisoning the jury pool,” Steel said. “Please stop immediately.”

Steel added, “Whomever is placing items of discovery online is not doing anybody a favor. It is totally inappropriate to try to try this case in social media. This case will be tried fairly and justly in Fulton County Superior Court.”

Authorities are still investigating the leak. Willis claimed the D.A.’s office will ensure the safety of witnesses in the Young Thug/YSL case.

“We’re gonna have to do things that make sure the witnesses are safe,” Willis said. “We need people to understand that they can cooperate. They can do the right thing and the state will be here to protect them.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, faces gang-related charges as part of a sweeping indictment against YSL members. The D.A.’s office initially charged him with conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.

Authorities later hit Young Thug with an additional charge of participating in street gang activity, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a machine gun and three counts of violating Georgia’s controlled substances act. His lawyer denies all of the allegations against his client.