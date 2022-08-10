Young Thug Facing New Machine Gun Charges In YSL RICO Indictment  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Fulton County DA slapped Young Thug with a fresh indictment involving a machine gun that also names Yak Gotti.

The case against Young Thug has seen a new development after the rapper was reportedly hit with new charges involving a machine gun.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams is currently behind bars after being denied bond following his indictment on RICO charges alongside Gunna and 26 other associates. The 88-page grand-jury indictment characterized YSL collective as a “criminal street gang.”

Prosecutors claim they are responsible for murder, robbery, and other forms of organized crime. Young Thug and Gunna have vehemently denied the allegations against them.

According to a report from WSBTV, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has filed a new indictment in the RICO case against the Atlanta native. The fresh filing reportedly “includes all 28 defendants from the May indictment.” However, the new charges are only against Young Thug and four other defendants.

While the new indictment reportedly still focuses on the YSL collective, the District Attorney’s office “believes these charges add to the prosecution’s claim that Williams performed for years as a leader of a criminal street gang.”

WSBTV reports the new charges include “a new gang charge, new drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.” Many of the new charges stem from the search of Young Thug’s home on the night of his arrest in May.

Prosecutor Don Geary says two other defendants – including Yak Gotti – face machine gun charges. All have pleaded not guilty.