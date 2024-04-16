Rick Ross Adds Drake Diss Record “Champagne Moments” To Streaming Services

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rozay doubles down on the “white boy” taunts with the song’s cover art.

Rick Ross has not slowed down with his onslaught against Drake. The South Florida-raised Maybach Music Group founder fired multiple shots at his former musical collaborator, including on the “Champagne Moments” diss track.

“Champagne Moments” hit the internet hours after a leaked version of Drake’s “Push Ups” arrived on April 13. Unlike the OVO Sound frontman, Rick Ross has officially put his response record on streaming platforms.

Ross blasted Drake on “Champagne Moments” for allegedly getting a nose job and sending a cease-and-desist letter to French Montana over an unreleased verse. The MMG boss also repeatedly called Drake a “white boy” throughout the song.

The cover art for “Champagne Moments” continued Rick Ross taking aim at Drake for being biracial by featuring a photo of a Caucasian man who resembles the For All the Dogs album creator. Ross also leaned into the rumors Drake got cosmetic surgery by putting #BBLDRIZZY on the artwork.

Drake versus Rick Ross kicked off as part of the aftermath from Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar. The Hot 100 chart-topping “Like That” included Lamar calling out the other two members of the so-called “Big 3” of rap – J. Cole and Drake.

J. Cole responded to Kendrick Lamar with “7 Minute Drill” off the Might Delete Later mixtape. However, the Dreamville leader apologized to the Compton MC and pulled “7 Minute Drill” from streaming services. As of press time, Drake’s “Push Ups” has not gotten an official release.