J. Cole Removes Kendrick Lamar Diss Track From DSPs As Rap Beef Explodes

J. Cole’s removal of a diss track spotlights the deep complexities of rivalry and respect in Hip-Hop’s ongoing narrative.

J. Cole is living up to the title of his latest album, Might Delete Later, and formally removing his Kendrick Lamar diss track, “7 Minute Drill,” from streaming platforms. The Dreamville Records founder clearly regrets releasing the song in the middle of the escalating rap war among titans of the genre, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and Rick Ross.

Brewing tensions between Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar exploded with the release of “Like That” take from Future and Metro Boomin’s album We Don’t Trust You, where Lamar ripped into Drake and J. Cole.

J. Cole replied first then publicly disavowed “7 Minute Drill” during his performance at the Dreamville Festival, where he candidly confessed the track was “the lamest, goofiest s###.” Cole further explained his intentions weren’t rooted in genuine animosity toward Lamar. Instead, he felt pressured by external expectations, admitting, “the world wanted to see blood.”

J. Cole’s straightforward apology to Lamar, insisting he would accept any retaliatory action “on the chin,” suggests a desire to mend fences and foster a spirit of camaraderie rather than conflict. The decision to pull “7 Minute Drill” from streaming may have shown J. Cole’s effort to prioritize peace over discord, however, the gesture of goodwill emerged amidst one of the most pronounced feuds in rap history.

Just as J. Cole is removing his diss record, Drake launched his reply to Kendrick Lamar with “Drop and Give Me 50,” targeting not only Lamar but also a host of other prominent figures in the Hip-Hop scene, sparking an array of responses. Rick Ross, notably aligned with Lamar, Metro Boomin and Future, swiftly countered with “Champagne Moments.”

As of now, “7 Minute Drill” is no longer available on Spotify as evidenced by the link. See above.