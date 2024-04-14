Drake Denies Nose Job In Text To His Mother While Clowning “Nosey Goof” Rick Ross

After the OVO Sound boss fired back with “Drop and Give Me 50” on Saturday (April 13), Ross wasted no time and returned with his own Drake diss, “Champagne Moments.”

Drake and Rick Ross are currently embroiled in a feud sparked by the release of Future & Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You single “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar. After the OVO Sound boss fired back with “Drop and Give Me 50” on Saturday (April 13), Ross wasted no time and returned with his own Drake diss, “Champagne Moments.” At one point in his verse, the Maybach Music Group founder accused Drake of getting a nose job to avoid looking like his Black father, Dennis Graham.

But on Sunday (April 14), Drake shared a text exchange between himself and his mother in which he denies going under the knife. The exchange begins with his mother writing, “Aubs-the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today. I can’t believe you would get one without me cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me you got tattoos without me and now this, too?”

Drake replied, “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma. It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

In addition to Rick Ross, “Drop and Give Me 50” included digs at Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Future, among others. But many initially thought it was generated by A.I., sparking a debate online. The song attacks Lamar’s smaller stature, including his shoe size, mentions his fiancée by name and suggests his pop collaborations have made him soft.

“How the f### you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on?” he raps in part. “This the bark with the bite, n####, what’s up? I know my picture on the wall when y’all cook up/Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up/’Cause Top told you drop and give me fifty like some push-ups, huh.”

He then turns his attention to Rick Ross with: I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky’/Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n#### turnin’ fifty/Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy/Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business/Worry ’bout whatever goin’ on with you and (Uh).”

J. Cole, who was also caught up in Kendrick Lamar’s barbs, dropped a surprise project last week called Might Delete Later. The twelfth and final track, “7 Minute Drill,” found the Dreamville founder taking aim at Lamar’s catalog.

“I came up in the Ville, so I’m good when it’s tension,” he rapped. “He still doin’ shows, but fell off like The Simpsons/Your first s### was classic, your last s### was tragic/Your second s### put n##### to sleep, but they gassed it/Your third s### was massive and that was your prime/I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine/Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead.”

Just days later, J. Cole ended up apologizing for the lyrics, telling the Dreamville Festival crowd it was “the lamest, goofiest s###.”