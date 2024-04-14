50 Cent Says Drake “Smoked” Kendrick Lamar With New Official Diss Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hip-Hop community is digesting Drake’s nuclear bomb of a diss track, “Drop and Give Me 50,” dissing Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and others.

50 Cent believes Drake “smoked” Kendrick Lamar and an assortment of famous rappers with his latest diss track, “Drop & Give Me Fifty.”

In addition to Kendrick Lamar, Drake goes after other notable figures such as Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 50 Cent’s mortal enemy, Rick Ross.

The release from the Canadian rapper is a fierce addition to the ongoing rivalry between some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop.

Their beef was reignited by Kendrick Lamar’s song “Like That” from Future and Metro Boomin’s album We Don’t Trust You.

“Drop & Give Me Fifty” is officially out via OVO Sound, confirming that the fierce lyrics and pointed jabs weren’t the product of AI, as some fans initially thought.

In this track, Drake calls out Kendrick Lamar over his TDE contract while insinuating that Drake has bolstered Lamar’s success. He also doesn’t hold back on mocking Rick Ross’s age, calling him out with, “Can’t believe he’s jumping in, this n*gga turning 50.”

Speaking of 50, the G-Unit boss excitedly chimed in, approving Drake’s new diss record.

“All you [ninja emoji] got smoked by a light skinned Ni66a. 😳🤭LOL YALL BETTER GET HIGH AS A MOTHER FVCKER AND COME UP WITH SOMETHING!” 50 Cent said.

Fans praised Drake, while some clowned J. Cole over his recently released “7 Minute Drill” diss track from his project Might Delete Later, which included diss verses aimed at Lamar.

J. Cole infamously apologized for his lyrics, characterizing the diss track as disruptive to his spiritual peace.

However, Drake has chosen to confront the issue head-on with “Drop & Give Me Fifty.”

Fans’ and critics’ reactions to Drake’s diss track vary. Some praised Drake for his bars, while others argue that the effort falls short of making a significant impact.

Additionally, conversations around J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar persist, with some fans dragging Cole for what they see as a backtrack on his part.

Drake snapped! Quit playing with him. Whewww. — LaToya Goode✨🦄 (@prettyblckdivaa) April 14, 2024

Omg that drake diss was ass — Davion (@DavionGrant2) April 14, 2024

I love the N##### who be teamed up against 😂 luv Drake — Z (@zdssavage) April 13, 2024

Cole deleted his diss because he heard Drake s### 😂😂 — caleb🧙🏿 (@calebthagawd) April 13, 2024