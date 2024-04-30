Rapsody Calls Out “Clickbait Bloggers” After Addressing Kendrick Lamar Versus J. Cole Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The NC-raised MC gives her take on modern-day journalism.

Hip-Hop fans, media figures and recording artists have been sharing their thoughts on the ongoing battles taking place in the culture since the start of 2024. For instance, Rapsody recently spoke about Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole trading bars on respective songs.

Cole labeled Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly album overrated on his “7 Minute Drill” diss record. The song served as a response to Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” featuring Lamar. Cole eventually apologized for “7 Minute Drill” and deleted it from DSPs.

Rapsody worked with Kendrick Lamar on “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” off the Grammy Award-winning To Pimp a Butterfly. She also collaborated with J. Cole on the “Sojourner” track.

“It’s one of the greatest albums ever created,” Rapsody said about To Pimp A Butterfly during an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “It’s one of my favorites of all time, even taking me off it, I feel that way.”

Additionally, the North Carolina-bred MC said, “I thought about that when Cole made his apology. And when he did it, I was like, ‘I would never approach it, going at [Kendrick Lamar’s] discography.’ But the art of war is just, war is war.”

Numerous media outlets picked up Rapsody’s comments about Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Some of those articles about her take on the battle apparently did not sit well with the three-time Grammy-nominated lyricist.

“I miss good journalism. Not into the [clickbait] bloggers, podcasters and passive readers. [red heart emoji],” Rapsody tweeted on Monday night (April 29). That post collected over 1,000 likes.