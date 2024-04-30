Diddy’s Daughter Chance In Love With Chloe & Halle Bailey’s Brother Branson  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s 17-year-old daughter Chance Combs and Branson Bailey attended their high school prom together last weekend.

Chance Combs, Diddy’s 17-year-old daughter attended prom with her boyfriend Branson Bailey who just so happens to be the 18-year-old brother of singers Chloe and Halle.

The young couple made their romance Instagram official earlier this year and are still going strong, attending their high school prom together last weekend. They both posted photos of their coordinating outfits on Instagram and Chance revealed she’s in love.

Branson captioned his post “take a chance 2k24,” alongside a pair of sweet photos from prom. Chance let the world know exactly how she feels about her boo, writing “i love youu,” in the comment section. She added white and purple heart emojis to match their color scheme.

Chloe and Halle gave the sweethearts their seal of approval, both adding a string of cute emojis.

Chance and Branson teased their romance on social media back in February, revealing they spent Valentine’s Day together. They posted gifts which included roses and a teddy bear and even showcased their cute handshake in one video.

Meanwhile, last December, the budding actress revealed she headed to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts as a member of the class of 2028. The announcement was some good news for her father amid mounting legal issues.

Speaking with V Magazine for their summer 2023 issue Chance explained acting is her big dream.

“Acting has helped me evolve more as a person, and it’s helped me step out of my comfort zone,” she explained.