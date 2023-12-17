Diddy Finally Gets Good News As Daughter Chance Accepted To NYU

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s daughter Chance Combs was accepted into NYU’s Tisch School as her father faces challenging legal issues.

Sean “Diddy” Combs finally got some good news, after what could very well be the most challenging time of his lengthy career. His daughter Chance made her dad a proud father after she was accepted into NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts as a member of the class of 2028.

Chance revealed the news on her Instagram Story, where the 17-year-old budding actress was seen in the car with her mom Sarah Chapman, reading the acceptance email.

The video also included photos of Chance posing at the New York City school during prior visits, showcasing her journey and excitement.

Her caption, “NYU! Dreams do come true!!” Chance captioned her post.

Chance grew up in an artistic environment and took theater and improv classes from a young age, with a goal to be a director and producer. Her accomplishment brings some positive news to Diddy, who has been facing legal challenges over the past month.

Over the last month, Diddy faced four major legal actions related to sexual assault allegations. The first involved his ex, Cassie Ventura, who filed an Adult Survivors Act lawsuit against him, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and abuse.

That lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

Following this settlement, three other women filed lawsuits against Diddy. Joi Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner alleged that he sexually assaulted them in the early 1990s.

Additionally, a woman, proceeding under the pseudonym Jane Doe, accused Diddy of gang-raping and trafficking her in 2003 when she was just 17 years old.

In response to these allegations, Diddy has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. He expressed his determination to defend his name and reputation against what he perceives as attempts to tarnish his legacy through false allegations.

As a result of the allegations, Diddy stepped down as Chairman of REVOLT, was cut off by the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School and saw his reality show axed by Hulu.