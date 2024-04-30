Jermaine Dupri Says He Spoke With VP Kamala Harris About Freaknik

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The So So Def label founder appears in a social media video alongside the Howard graduate.

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Georgia to kick off her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. While in the Peach State, Harris met with Atlanta Hip-Hop legend Jermaine Dupri.

Kamala Harris’s trip to Atlanta focused on highlighting the city receiving $158 million in federal funding for “The Stitch” project. According to Jermaine Dupri, the veep also had a chat about a historic ATL spring break festival.

“In Collepark with THE Vice President @kamalaharris [talking about Freaknik],” Dupri wrote as the caption for an Instagram video with him and Harris. Their dialogue could not be heard, so JD may have been joking about the topic of conversation.

Jermaine Dupri served as an executive producer for Hulu’s recently released Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told. The documentary concentrated on the story of Freaknik rising from a picnic for Atlanta University Center students in the 1980s to an iconic citywide event in the 1990s.

“If you took advantage of Freaknik the way I did with So So Def, you also realized that it was companies in this city, music companies that was putting out music,” Jermaine Dupri told AllHipHop.com in March 2024. “So I give Freaknik damn near 60% of the credit for catapulting the Atlanta South music scene.”

Kamala Harris attended a historically black college and university (HBCU) like Atlanta University Center’s Spelman College and Morehouse College, The Democratic politician graduated from Washington, DC’s Howard University in 1986.