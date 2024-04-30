Burna Boy Fans Beg Him To Jump In Wizkid & Davido Best Artist Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wizkid and Davido had Aftobeats lovers in shambles after a heated online exchange that saw Burna Boy fans pleading for him to jump in.

Nigerian music icons Wizkid and Davido got into a heated exchange on social media and Burna Boy fans are begging the African Giant to enter the fray.

On Monday (April 29), Starboy and the 30BG boss dropped off a few subliminal tweets leaving fans wondering if they were dissing each other.

“U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music wish u all well,” wrote Wizkid.

“I can’t wait till 20 years from now … enjoy ur time,” Davido shared. “2024 let’s all get active !! WE GO SEE.”

In a follow-up post, Wizkid indicated he was growing tired of subtweeting. “U know what..no point. delusional n##### pray for y’all,” he added. However, a response less than five minutes later ended the mystery posting.

“WE NOT DELUSIONAL YOU’RE A SICK MAN,” Davido wrote, quote tweeting Wizkid’s post.

Wizkid & Davido Trade Jabs

Wiz replied with a meme, and Davido fired back, claiming the “Essence” hitmaker is washed up.

“Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!” he replied.

“I got nun to say to u my boy! I can retire today and you still not on my level. You be influencer with a song writer . Wish u well,” Wizkid concluded.

I got nun to say to u my boy! I can retire today and you still not on my level. You be influencer with a song writer . Wish u well ✌️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 29, 2024

With two of the world’s biggest Afrobeats artists going at each other, fans were primed for Burna Boy to get involved.

“Burna Boy waiting for either Wizkid or Davido to mention his name,” wrote one X user.

Burna Boy waiting for either Wizkid or Davido to mention his name pic.twitter.com/kOwiuvRI4Y — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) April 29, 2024

However, as fans pointed out, Burna Boy doesn’t have access to his own account. He previously revealed his team controls his social media to prevent him from taking things too far online.

Nonetheless, Burna Boy was minding his own business on Monday. The “City Boys” artist was busy enjoying the vibes at Lagos hotspot Obi’s House.

While Twitter’s been a wild ride, @burnaboy was chillin’ offline at Obi’s House. pic.twitter.com/GdgvMUgcn2 — BOUNCE (@bouncenetworks) April 30, 2024

Check out some of the reactions to the Wizkid Davido exchange below.

Am Ready For Davido And Wizkid !! Bring Your Case Urgently !! pic.twitter.com/yr9TmGnwck — Sabinus (@Sabinus1_) April 29, 2024

Burna boy seeing Wizkid and Davido going at his eachother and begging his management for his phone: pic.twitter.com/FiwRoAFSoj — Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) April 29, 2024

BURNA BOY PLEASE TWEEEEEEET !!!!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ssOhvoxmtq — Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) April 29, 2024