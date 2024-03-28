Burna Boy Blasts “Weirdos” Mocking Him Over Viral Shaved-Beard Photo 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A photo of Burna Boy with a shaved beard was doing the rounds online, prompting the Nigeria superstar to respond.

Burna Boy is furious with fans who mocked a recently resurfaced photo of him with a shaved beard. The image was doing the rounds on social media and soon picked up by several websites, prompting the African Giant creator to respond.

He took to Instagram with a scathing message addressed to the “weirdos” who go to “weirdo blogs for your daily news.” According to Burna Boy, the image being ridiculed by fans was taken three years ago. He then condemned media outlets for focusing on his image and private life—and not his stellar career.

“I shaved my beard in 2021 NOT now,” the Nigerian superstar wrote. “But it’s good to know that for all the history Ive been making and records I’ve been setting and breaking, You PARASITES ONLY CARE ABOUT WHO I MIGHT HAVE F###ED, who I’m f###ing and stupid s### like “Burna boy shaved his beard.”

He continued, “I gotta apologise to Nigerian blogs now cuz I thought their stupidity was unique, I didn’t know they learned all they know from the West.”

Fans were up in arms over the photo of a beardless Burna Boy, with many urging him to grow his facial hair back as quickly as possible.

“There is no way Burna boy is 32,” said one person in a post that amassed over 7 million views.

There is no way Burna boy is 32 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RNz74VVyHO — indispensable David (@davidchibuike_) March 25, 2024

“Burna boy we love you but don’t ever in your life shave your beards again,” another user remarked.

Burna boy we love you but don’t ever in your life shave your beards again pic.twitter.com/LsXvEFrJab — Greg fourtwenty🥦 (@broccoliboygreg) March 26, 2024

“Sorry but burna boy looks like ms netta, all tea, all the shade,” said a third person.

sorry but burna boy looks like ms netta, all tea, all the shade. https://t.co/EXkcKmVyVO — amokè (@tdgreattt1) March 25, 2024

Nicki Minaj Previews New Burna Boy Remix

In other Burna Boy news, Nicki Minaj recently teased an upcoming collab. She previewed a remix of the Grammy Award winner’s#### song “Tested, Approved & Trusted.” It’s unclear when the song will arrive but fans are hyped for it.