YNW Melly Retrial Can’t Escape Gridlock Amid Appeal Process

YNW Melly’s first trial for the 2018 murders of YNW Sakchaser and YNY Juvy ended in a mistrial. The rapper remains in jail.

No progress was made at a hearing in YNW Melly’s double murder retrial on Friday (April 26). The embattled rapper remained stuck playing the waiting game as a Florida judge issued no ruling on his legal team’s request to move forward with discovery.

According to NBC Miami, Melly’s lawyers wanted to proceed with depositions and outstanding motions in the case. The prosecution claimed the proceedings must remain on hold while they appeal Judge John Murphy’s order to suppress a documentary as evidence in the trial.

Judge Murphy granted the defense’s motion to suppress the video in January. Prosecutors filed an appeal, delaying the retrial. It could take months to sort out the appeal. Melly has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest for the murders of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was tried for the murders in 2023. Judge Murphy declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutors quickly pursued a retrial against Melly. His defense team convinced Judge Murphy to remove former lead prosecutor Kristine Bradley from the case. Alixandra Buckelew replaced Bradley.

Jury selection for the retrial began in October 2023. Judge Murphy granted the defense’s request to strike an entire panel of prospective jurors, forcing the selection progress to start from scratch in November 2023. Jury selection eventually was put on hold for months.

Melly’s retrial was scheduled to start in January 2024 at one point. Judge Murphy pushed it back to February before it was delayed indefinitely.

Prosecutors accuse Melly of killing his friends in 2018. The prosecution said his alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen helped him stage a drive-by shooting to cover up the murders. Bortlen will be tried separately.

Melly maintains his innocence. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.