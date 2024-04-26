Yung Miami Harbors “Hate” For New Orleans—Locals Accuse Her Of Stealing Swag

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami might want to walk back the New Orleans hate.

If you thought Yung Miami had her hands full with trolls bombarding her on social media with “Freak off” references following Diddy’s sexual assault lawsuits, guess again because New Orleans’ natives are now coming for her.

In this case, it all started out with a semi tone deaf tweet in a response to a fan on Twitter (X), who requested Yung Miami’s presence in New Orleans.

“I hate it there real bad!” Yung Miami swiftly replied.

I hate it there real bad! https://t.co/a7yhNG0uLU — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 22, 2024

Of course, given Yung Miami chose to “Act Bad” when NOLA became the topic of conversation, the levees began overflowing with discourse from disgruntled natives who were fed up.

“Yung Miami being a watered down dollar general bounce artist yet hates New Orleans hilarious. There’s real bounce music artists that’s killing her whole catalog. You can’t take the sauce, run with it, then diss the culture almost a decade later,” one Twitter (X) user pointed out.

However, it appears an Instagram user by the name of @winsleymelan drug Miami through the absolute gutter for her statements on Instagram after pointing out the City Girl’s rapper’s blatant history of appropriating classic New Orleans music for her own profit. From her platinum hit “Twerk” sampling Choppa’s “Choppa Style” to leaning on artists such as Juvenile and Magnolia Shorty, Winsley pulled all of the receipts of Miami taking inspiration without giving proper credit. Not to mention, in 2018, Drake brought the City Girls out on stage in New Orleans and it proved to be one of their biggest co-sign moments early on in their career.

What do you think? Should Miami re-think her relationship with New Orleans or simply embrace here “Bayou Ban” and leave Bounce music and their artists out of her next releases?

Anyways, check out the full video below.