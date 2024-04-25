How Yeat’s Producer BNYX Could Get Dragged Into Metro Boomin & Drake Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Y’all need to let BNYX celebrate this major win in peace!

Drake’s social media activity has become a major source of agitation in his ongoing rap beef with multiple artists and the latest fan theory looks to entangle producers into the mix.

In addition to Metro Boomin, BNYX could be injected into the mix currently being stirred by artists such as Future, Rick Ross and Kanye West, who are attempting to stick a fork in Drake to ensure he’s done for! Well at-least that’s what this Twitter (X) user’s theory appears to suggest, based on the news of BNYX’s new partnership deal with Zack Bia’s Field Trip Recordings imprint and Capitol Records.

Multiple artists, including Yeat himself showed their support to BNYX in the comments section of the Instagram post he shared announcing the news.

“LYFESTYLER… … CEO,” Yeat wrote in his comment while Zack Bia wrote, “BIGTIMESTYLER.”

But somehow, a simple like on the post from Drake seemed to overshadow the post as users literally began reaching for reasons as to why Drizzy’s support could be considered as him throwing shade at Metro. In fact, Instagram users literally drug snatched a screenshot of Drake’s like on the post and re-shared it on Twitter (X) for the sole purpose of instigating.

“Drake about to replace Metro with BNYX [Crying laughing emojis],” one user wrote in a tweet with the picture.

Of course, all hell broke loose almost immediately as users began arguing point-for-point why or why this was even relevant to the ongoing beef between Drake and Metro, and pretty much every other major rapper.

“BNYX way better than Metro anyway,” one user argued while another countered by writing, “Metro one of a kind respectfully.”

Drake about to replace Metro with BNYX 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jctddLItEc — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 23, 2024

There could be some actual validity to this wild claim, considering the fact that BNYX and Drake have been building up a great deal of creative chemistry within the last year, give or take. Not only did BNYX produce Drizzy’s viral “Search & Rescue” but he also cooked up Travis Scott’s UTOPIA banger “MELTDOWN” and also crafted Drake’s For All The Dogs album cut “IDGAF.” It should be, at minimum, safe to say that a new collaboration could be on the way, considering BNYX confirmed he has a new album on the way along with the news of his partnership deal.

Anyways, check out BNYX’s full post above.