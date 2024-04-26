Did Future Diss Drake Again On Nardo Wick’s “Back To Back”?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pluto connects with the Floridian for a new collab.

At one point, Drake and Future appeared like an unstoppable duo with multiple chart-topping songs. The last few months have seen the Toronto rapper and the Atlanta rapper have a public falling out.

Future made it clear he has beef with Drake on his recently released We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You albums. It appears the Freebandz founder also dissed Drizzy on the new “Back To Back” single.

Nardo Wick’s “Back To Back” shares the same name as Drake’s iconic Meek Mill diss track “Back To Back” from 2015. The Nardo version has some listeners wondering if Future had words for the OVO boss.

“Ain’t gon’ be no n#### who dissin’ you, I’m spinnin’ back to back,” Future raps on the Nardo Wick collaboration. In the chorus, the trap music artist says, “Back to back to back to back to back, the shooters back to back.”

Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You studio LP hosts the “Like That” single. Kendrick Lamar used his verse on the Billboard Hot 100 #1 record to call out Drake and J. Cole.

Drake replied to Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar and other adversaries on “Push Ups.” J. Cole decided to step out of the ring by apologizing to Lamar for dropping his “7 Minute Drill” diss track which he later removed from streaming platforms.