Fat Joe Dubs Chris Brown “Tupac Of 2024,” Declares Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle “Over” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe believes Drake defeated Kendrick Lamar in their battle but insisted Chris Brown had the best diss track overall.

Fat Joe is weighing in on the recent battles in Hip-Hop and he had plenty to say about Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Chris Brown.

During an Instagram Live (Thursday (April 25), the Terror Squad leader, who has had his fair share of rap beef, isn’t a fan of rappers dissing their former friends.

“I don’t really like the present status of rap beef because I’m loyal to a fault,” he began. “I can’t be your friend and make songs with you and make albums with you and then start exposing your secrets later and start dissing you. It just ain’t in me.”

However, Fat Joe has been following the drama and declared Chris Brown the clear winner for his Quavo disses.

“Of course, the Tupac of 2024 has got to be Chris Brown,” he declared. “Chris Brown is considered an alien. If you playing basketball, he’ll bust your ass, if you sing against him he sings better, he dance better. If he got to rap, he rap. That’s battle rap. Chris Brown, that’s the one I been listening to. Not disrespecting everybody that got they records.”

He then pivoted to the battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar and shared his belief that K. Dot had thrown the towel in.

While he thought Drizzy was “pushing the envelope” and being “creative” with his A.I generated Tupac verse, he doubts Lamar will respond.

I don’t think Kendrick’s cooking up,” he stated. “It didn’t take him three to four weeks. I think that’s over.”

Ultimately, Fat Joe said, “I got no horse in this game.” He added, “I wish they would all get along.”

Check out the video below. Fat Joe talks Chris Brown and rap beef around the 10:15 mark.