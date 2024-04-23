50 Cent Predicts Chris Brown Will Punch Quavo In Face Over Latest Diss 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quavo dubbed Chris Brown the “crackhead Michael Jackson” on his latest diss, and 50 Cent says the pair will come to blows.

50 Cent believes Chris Brown will put hands on Quavo after the Migos rapper went nuclear on his Brezzy diss “Over Hoes & B#tches.”

The G-Unit founder and entertainment mogul is keeping an eye on the beef, which has seen the singer and the rapper go back and forth on wax. Over the weekend, 50 Cent put Quavo on the clock, urging him to respond to Chris Brown’s “Weakest Link” with some heat or “it’s a wrap.”

Whether Huncho was listening or not, he fired back on Monday (April 22), with an explosive diss less than a day after Fiddy’s post. It appears the scathing track was to his liking.

50 Cent shared his reaction to Quavo’s attack on Chris Brown via Instagram Monday evening. He gave “Over Hoes & B#tches” his seal of approval and wants the lyrical warfare to continue. However, he thinks the latest shot might have escalated the tension and predicts the feuding artists will come to blows.

“I don’t know why I like all of this, but I like it ! This heat,” he declared before adding, “keep it coming. Breezy gonna punch him in the face.”

Chris Brown and Quavo’s latest tracks follow their first round earlier this month. Breezy targeted Huncho on “Freak,” while Quavo returned fire on “Tender” 24 hours later.

Their issues date back to 2017 when Quavo was linked to Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, leading to a heated confrontation involving the duo at the 2017 BET Awards.