50 Cent Says “It’s A Wrap” For Quavo Unless He Fires Back At Chris Brown 

Chris Brown bombed on Quavo in his latest diss, “Weakest Link” and 50 Cent says the Migos rapper needs to come with some heat, or it’s over.

Brown did not hold back on the scathing track, seemingly claiming he slept with Saweetie while she was still with Quavo.

“You f##### my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f###, lil n####/ ‘Cause I f##### yo’ ex when you were still with her, b####, I’m up, lil n####,” Brown raps.

The “Sensational” hitmaker also says fans wished Quavo died instead of Takeoff.

“R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one, I got true respect/ Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead,” he said, referencing the later Migos rapper.

While Chris Brown dropped the song last Friday (April 19), 50 Cent has only just heard it. The G-Unit honcho, no stranger to a rap beef or two himself, said the clock is ticking for Quavo to return with something explosive. He shared a snippet of “Weakest Link,” alongside some advice for the Georgia native.

“Oh my God i just heard this,” Fiddy exclaimed. “if Quavo don’t come with some heat it’s a wrap. First the Fatboys break up now this!”

Chris Brown and Quavo’s issues date back to 2017 when the latter was linked to the former’s ex, Karrueche Tran.

Brown’s latest diss comes after trading shots with Quavo earlier this month. Breezy targeted Huncho on “Freak,” while Quavo returned fire on “Tender” 24 hours later.